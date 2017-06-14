Collins looking to take next step in his career with Giants

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – When Dave Merritt, the Giants safeties coach, talked to Landon Collins about his potential, he told him he could be one of the all-time greats. And Collins agreed, saying, “My ultimate goal is to wear that [gold] jacket” given to Hall of Famers.
And he might, as long as he can learn to walk away from the banana pudding first.
The next step in the evolution of Collins, who went from a sometimes pudgy rookie to a Defensive Player of the Year finalist last season, has a lot to do with changing his diet and dropping even more weight than he did the year before. After a so-so rookie season, where he weight around 228 pounds, he kicked his Oreo cookie habit and dropped about 13 points leading to his breakout last year.
Now, with his weight back up to around 220, Collins has set his goal on playing at 210 – a weight he hasn’t seen since his freshman year at Alabama. At a reduced size, he said he hopes to increase his endurance so he can be more of a presence all over the field all game long.
And yes, he’ll probably be even faster.
“If I keep my weight down,” Collins said after the Giants’ …
