Olivier Vernon, The Other Missing Giants Star, Shows Up

The New York Giants held their first day of mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday. Starting defensive end Olivier Vernon was present after skipping voluntary OTAs. Here are some takeaways from day one.
Ready To Compete After Off-Season
Vernon seemed ready to be back at camp with his team after a long off-season. He went to work this off-season and kept all of his preparation for the upcoming season the same as always.
“It’s a great opportunity to come back with the team and get better, work with them and keep things moving forward,” Vernon said. “Just working out, training, just trying to get better. I know these guys were grinding out here, so I was trying to grind the same way.”
