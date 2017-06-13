Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Odell Beckham may have gotten all the headlines, but he wasn’t the only Giant to make his offseason debut on Tuesday. Olivier Vernon finally showed up after skipping the team’s offseason program, too.
His absence was much quieter, though, and for a variety of reasons – including the biggest one, which is that he’s not quite the superstar that Beckham has become. It also helped that Vernon wasn’t a fixture at the NBA Finals and wasn’t active on social media. Also, there was little mystery in Vernon’s absence, since he just signed an enormous contract with the Giants last offseason.
And his absence wasn’t new, even though it was new to the Giants. Skipping the offseason program and organized team activity (OTA) sessions is something he’s done throughout his five-year NFL career.
“It was something I was always doing even when I was with …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/olivier-vernon-rejoins-giants-at-minicamp-after-skipping-otas/236254564
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York