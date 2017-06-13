Odell Beckham On Contract: “When It Comes, It’ll Come”

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. â?? Odell Beckham Jr. practiced with the New York Giants on Tuesday. A relaxed Beckham fed the hungry media horde by speaking for the first time since the 2016 season ended.

Beckham didn’t deny that his contract might have had something to do with him skipping OTAs, but he didn’t confirm that, either, saying “You probably have to ask the people who do the contracts. I wouldn’t be able to tell you.”

Does he want a new deal now?

“I leave that in the hands of the man above. When that time comes that time comes. Right now is really not the time to discuss it. When it comes it’ll come.

“I just come here to do what I’ve always done, which is play football. The rest will take care of itself.”

Here are some other takeaways from Beckham’s return to the Giants.

Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon, who both skipped voluntary OTAs, were in attendance on Tuesday. Owamagbe Odighizuwa was excused for personal reasons.

“It’s …