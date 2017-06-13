Odell Beckham needs to prove he’s grown up

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Odell Beckham is back and at least kind of, sort of indicated he’s not at war with the Giants over his contract, so the spring distraction is over and all is (mostly) right in the Giants’ world.
Now the trick is to keep it that way. And there’s only one real way for Beckham to do that.
He needs to make sure he heeded GM Jerry Reese’s words from January. He needs to “grow up”.
That has nothing to do with his past, either – the skipping of organized team activities (OTAs), the hole in the wall in Lambeau or the party boat in Miami. For Beckham, it’s all about what happens next. He has been a walking controversy almost since the moment he made that spectacular and ridiculous, one-handed catch that put his star in another stratosphere.
It’s time for that to stop.
If it does, the focus can go on where it belongs – on his immense talent and historic production over his first three seasons. The questions can be about his wonderful game, not about his latest antics, bad decisions or social media posts. The story will be about how he performs during games, not what he hits after them or where he parties before them.
All that would require him doing exactly what Reese told him to do.
“Growth is something that is a lifetime,” Beckham said Tuesday at the start of the Giants’ mandatory minicamp, in his first interview since moments after the Giants’ playoff loss in Green Bay. “If you stop growing then you really aren’t progressing in life, so we all can grow as well each and every day.”
There were moments on Tuesday when he seemed to be growing, …
