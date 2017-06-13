News Archives

New York Giants Mini-Camp: Day 1 Practice Report

June 13th, 2017 at 5:27 PM
Aggregated By Giants 101


Brandon Marshall during Tuesday’s mini-camp practice.

William Hauser-USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. â?? Here are a few non-Odell Beckham Jr. notes from Tuesday’s New York Giants mandatory mini-camp workout.

Stars Of The Day

Tight end Matt LaCosse and wide receiver Sterling Shepard were the most noticeable offensive players. LaCosse caught a few passes and took some reps with the first team. Shepard caught a number of passes from Eli Manning, mostly on crossing routes over the middle.

Injury Updates

Offensive guard Justin Pugh did not practice, with coach Ben McAdoo saying only that Pugh is “limited.” Darian Thompson and Eli Apple were not at …

Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/13/15795296/new-york-giants-mini-camp-day-1-practice-report-rumors-news-sterling-shepard-matt-lacosse

Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.

Tags: Ben McAdoo’s New ‘Do - Yes, Apparently This Is A Thing, Darian Thompson, Darius Powe, Eli Apple, Eli Manning, Eric Pinkins, Geno Smith, Justin Pugh, LaCosse, Matt LaCosse, New York Giants, Odell Beckham Jr., Odell Beckham On Contract:"When It Comes, It’ll Come", Rhett Ellison, Sterling Shepard

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Login with:         

PLEASE NOTE

Sports Media 101 is changing under the hood and will change soon in its appearance. We are in the process of converting from a publisher of sports media to a "smart" search engine and news service. Exciting things are happening stay tuned.