New York Giants Mini-Camp: Day 1 Practice Report

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. â?? Here are a few non-Odell Beckham Jr. notes from Tuesday’s New York Giants mandatory mini-camp workout.

Stars Of The Day

Tight end Matt LaCosse and wide receiver Sterling Shepard were the most noticeable offensive players. LaCosse caught a few passes and took some reps with the first team. Shepard caught a number of passes from Eli Manning, mostly on crossing routes over the middle.

Injury Updates

Offensive guard Justin Pugh did not practice, with coach Ben McAdoo saying only that Pugh is “limited.” Darian Thompson and Eli Apple were not at …