Eli Manning unaffected by Giants’ decision to draft Davis Webb

If Eli Manning was bothered when the Giants drafted his potential successor, he’s not showing it or saying it at all.
Speaking for the first time since the Giants drafted Cal quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of this year’s NFL draft, Manning seemed completely unaffected. Despite all the issues that come with having the Giants possible quarterback of the future on the roster while Manning still has three years left on his contract, he seemed to give the entire topic one big shrug.
“Well, once they drafted him, (there’s) nothing to say (it’s) different than drafting a defensive lineman or a linebacker I’d say, …
