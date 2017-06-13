Ben McAdoo debuts new hairstyle at minicamp

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Benny with the good hair is now Benny with the new hair.
Giants coach Ben McAdoo, whose appearance has sometimes been as scrutinized as his play-calling, debuted a new McA-do for the opening of Giants minicamp on Tuesday. It was a slicked back look, a la Pat Riley, and a big departure from his old, more moppy hairstyle with a part in the middle.
“Got to keep you all on your toes,” McAdoo said. “Got to keep it fresh, right?”
Sure. And a change in …
