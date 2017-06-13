Ben McAdoo’s New ‘Do – Yes, Apparently This Is A Thing

Tired of all the talk about who showed up and who didn’t? We’ve got you covered.
New York Giants‘ head coach Ben McAdoo has said that the offense will be going through some changes to turn things around from their disappointing 2016 campaign.
Motivational pictures all over the intergoogle agree: Change starts with you, and that if you want to see a change, you need to make a change. McAdoo definitely took those motivational pics to heart. We have yet to see what schematic …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/13/15794534/ny-giants-head-coach-ben-mcadoo-new-haircut-social-media-reaction
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Damon Harrison, June 13, 2017, May 11, 2017, New York Giants