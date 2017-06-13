Ben McAdoo’s New ‘Do – Yes, Apparently This Is A Thing

Tired of all the talk about who showed up and who didn’t? We’ve got you covered.

New York Giants‘ head coach Ben McAdoo has said that the offense will be going through some changes to turn things around from their disappointing 2016 campaign.

Motivational pictures all over the intergoogle agree: Change starts with you, and that if you want to see a change, you need to make a change. McAdoo definitely took those motivational pics to heart. We have yet to see what schematic …