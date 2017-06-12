Shane Vereen being cautious after rushing rehab last season

Giants RB Shane Vereen said he is being cautious this offseason, and “taking it day by day” after rushing back onto the field last season, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
Vereen was lowkey at OTAs as he continues his rehab on the triceps he tore twice last season. The first tear came in Week 3 against the Redskins, where the Giants originally deemed him inactive for the rest of the season. Instead, he returned in Week 14 against the Cowboys, and eventually tore it again against the Lions the following week.
The 28-year-old admitted it was a mistake to return early.
“I’m not a …
