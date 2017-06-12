MMQB Compares Eagles’ Carson Wentz To Giants’ Eli Manning

Carson Wentz received a complement from Peter King in this week’s “Monday Morning Quarterback” column, with King comparing the second-year Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to Eli Manning of the New York Giants.
King wasn’t comparing the on-field abilities of the 2016 second overall pick and the two-time Super Bowl MVP. He was talking about their temperament.
Here is what King wrote about Wentz as a rookie:
Wentz didn’t have a crisis of confidence. If anything, he had a crisis of decision-making.
“The thing is, I never pressed last year,” Wentz said. “I learned a …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/6/12/15782850/ny-giants-news-carson-wentz-eli-manning-comparison-eagles-giants-mmqb-peter-king
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Carson Wentz, Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, Monday Morning Quarterback, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl