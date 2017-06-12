Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
Odell Beckham is back on Giants turf, so everyone can now stand down and move onto some of the other issues facing his team – assuming, of course, that he takes part in minicamp and doesn’t bring more attention onto himself.
What other issues are facing the Giants, and what questions can be answered during their three-day, mandatory, full-team mini-camp that takes place beginning Tuesday morning? Here are five questions that they can begin to answer this week:
1. So, what’s up with Odell Beckham?
OK, well until this is settled, this issue is going to hang over the Giants. If he really wants to do what’s best for the team, he’ll speak to the media on Tuesday and answer every question. Was this really about his contract? What did he think he was accomplishing? What did he think of Jerry Reese publicly telling him to “grow up” and did that have anything to do with it?
And really, doesn’t he owe everyone – particularly his coaches and teammates – an explanation of why he couldn’t be bothered to show up once, when 87 of the other 89 of them were there, even though it was voluntary? And why he couldn’t spare three days for his quarterback’s annual retreat to Duke? And why he had time to fly into New York for a paid promotional appearance last Thursday, the same day as a Giants OTA, and fly out immediately to attend the NBA finals the next day without even stopping by?
I know none of this will matter if he keeps performing, but the questions don’t go away until there are some answers.
2. How will Brandon Marshall and rookie Evan Engram fit in with a Beckham-heavy offense?
The Giants have definitely upgraded their weapons for quarterback Eli Manning with the signing of Marshall and the drafting of Engram. But, when asking around the league about the Giants’ new …
Read Original Post at
https://www.sny.tv/giants/news/five-things-to-look-for-during-giants-minicamp/235932606
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: baseball, Basketball, Devils, Football, Hockey, Islanders, Jets, Jets video, Knicks, Major League Baseball, Mets, Mets video, MLB, National Basketball Association, National Football League, NBA, Nets, New Jersey Nets, New York Jets, New York Knicks, New York Mets, New York Sports, NFL, NHL, Rangers, SNY, SportsNet New York