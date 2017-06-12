Evan Engram impressed teammates and coaches during OTAs

First-round pick, Evan Engram, thoroughly impressed his coaches and teammates during OTAs, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.
The Ole Miss product has been showcasing his play-making abilities already. During the final OTA practice last Friday, he leaped over his defender, LB Jonathan Casillas, to haul in a spectacular grab. Casillas recognized first-hand what the rookie can do.
“He’s such a dynamic player playing the tight end position with his skill set,” Casillas said.
At 6-foot-3, 234 pounds, …
