Giants Mailbag: Owa Odighizuwa, Offensive Line, Roster Competition, More

With the New York Giants having completed their offseason program let’s open up the Big Blue View mailbag and see what questions pop out.

Any updates on Owa? someone knows if he’s alive? is he a Giant? lol â?? Antonio Colom (@Tozti) June 9, 2017

Ed says: Thanks for the question, Antonio. Something is up with Owamagbe Odighizuwa, but what that is we don’t know. The third-year defensive end did not attend OTAs. Asked about him, defensive line coach Patrick Graham referred questions to Ben McAdoo. In turn, the head coach said he wasn’t going to talk about Odighizuwa‘s situation. Hopefully, the young man is OK. We will try to find out more during the mandatory mini-camp.

Why are we not bringing in LT & RTLions have added great pieces to their OL they just brought in Kojo LT from the Bills! what is plan B? â?? Charlie Vacchiano (@chazzValentino) June 9, 2017

Ed says: Thanks for the question, Charlie. Just because the Giants haven’t brought in a veteran offensive tackle for depth doesn’t mean they won’t. OTAs is a good time to look at your own young guys and assess what you have, and that’s what the Giants have been doing. There are still some guys out there. If you’re looking for the Giants to bring in someone to take a job away from Ereck Flowers or Bobby Hart, you can stop. That’s not happening.

Dryan Bavis asks: After the walkie talkie gaffe, the …