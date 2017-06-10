Giants 90-Man Roster: Can Dwayne Harris Bounce Back?

Dwayne Harris is one of the best all-around special teams players in the NFL and was named to the Pro Bowl last season for the first time in his six-year NFL career. The honor, though, seemed more like a career achievement award for Harris as he endured a physically painful, largely unproductive season for the New York Giants.
Can Harris, who turns 30 in September, bounce back? Let’s take a closer look as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.
2016 Season In Review
Harris averaged only 5.9 yards on punt returns, the worst of his career since he became a full-time returner in 2012 and more than four yards below his 2015 …
