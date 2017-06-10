Evan Engram “Is Going To Create A Lot Of Mismatches”

New York Giants linebacker Jonathan Casillas sounded Friday like a man who is glad he and his defensive teammates only have to try and cover first-round pick Evan Engram in practice. The rookie tight end has already proven to Casillas, the team’s defensive captain last year, that he is a handful.

“He is such a dynamic player at the tight end position with his skill set, he is going to create a lot of mismatches, whether it’s between linebackers, safeties or corners,” Casillas said after Friday’s OTA. “He is not a small guy. He runs routes just as good as any receiver we have on our team. He creates separation and he has great hands.”

Head coach Ben McAdoo also seemed pleased on Friday by the progress of Engram, whose selection by the Giants with the 23rd overall pick was a surprise to many.

“We are excited about the young man. He has a tremendous skill set to do a lot of different things for you,” McAdoo said. “He shows that he is willing as a blocker. Now we have to get some pads on him and get …