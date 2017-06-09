Perkins ready to take starting role

Ralph Vacchiano | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Paul Perkins made just one start last season, but he was impressive enough that Giants head coach Ben McAdoo didn’t even wait for spring practices to start to name the 22-year-old the new starting running back. Perkins was understandably glad to hear that.
And then he went back to work.
“I was excited. At the same time I was competing,” the second-year running back said on Friday, as the Giants closed their organized team activity (OTA) sessions. “I have to compete throughout the whole OTAs, minicamp, training camp, because I’m the starter right now but it could change by any time. I have to keep up my performance and keep playing hard.”
That’s a refreshing approach for the fifth-round pick (2016) out of UCLA, even though the truth is he doesn’t have much competition for …
