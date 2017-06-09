OTAs End: Giants “Got A Lot Of Teaching And Learning Done”

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. â?? The New York Giants completed their 10th and final OTA on Friday, with the team’s mandatory mini-camp now set for next week. What was coach Ben McAdoo’s impression of the team’s offseason practices?

“They’re finished,” the second-year coach said.

McAdoo, though, did expand on the offseason program.

“They’re finished. It’s good to have eight weeks in, looking forward to mini-camp next week. We made a lot of progress. We got a lot of teaching and learning done, that’s the goal, and it looks like we have some chemistry going.

“Everything’s in from a teaching and learning standpoint. We just need to polish it up.”

Who Wasn’t There

Odell Beckham Jr., Olivier Vernon and Owamagbe Odighizuwa were not in attendance, as has been the case throughout OTAs. Justin Pugh and Bobby Hart were also not in attendance. Adam Gettis was at left guard for Pugh with the first group and rookie Adam Bisnowaty took first-team reps at right tackle in Hart‘s spot.

Injury Updates

Tight end Rhett Ellison, who had been sitting out workouts with a calf injury, worked lightly on Friday. He did not participate in any of the team or individual …