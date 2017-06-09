Beckham skips 10th and final OTA session Friday

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – In the end, Odell Beckham got close to the Giants’ OTAs, just not close enough.
Despite being a mere nine miles away from the Meadowlands on Thursday night, at a promotional event in Manhattan, the Giants’ star receiver did not show up at his team’s 10th and final organized team activity session (OTA) on Friday. That completes what is believed to be his perfect non-attendance. He was definitely not at any of the three sessions open to the media over the last three weeks, including the one on Friday, and team sources say he has not shown up to any of them at all.
Of course, these are voluntary sessions, according to NFL rules. The only mandatory offseason activity for Giants players comes next week, when all players are required to show up for a three-day mini-camp (Tuesday through Thursday) or they can be fined. Beckham has promised to attend that mandatory camp (though it’s not known if he’ll actually participate in any drills).
There has been plenty of …
