New York Giants News and Predictions

The New York Giants’ schedule has been released and with the draft fast approaching, the Giants are shaping up to be an intriguing team in the NFC East. They got a pretty tough draw with their schedule in a Week 1 matchup with the Cowboys, but with the NFL Odds about to come out for the year, Sportsbetting ag has great odds available, check them out.
Giants Schedule
As noted by ESPN’s Brian Burkeand several others since the schedule was released, the Giants might have the toughest schedule on paper of any team. Look at that as you will, but the fact is they don’t have much rest, they have to play four teams who are coming off a bye week the previous week and they have to travel a lot.
Obviously it’s tough to play teams coming off a bye week, but the bigger issue for the Giants along with that may be the travel. Having a team in New York is obviously going to mean more travel when you have to go cross-country, but the Giants do it four times this season.
Combine all of this with the fact that the Giants play three of their first four games on the road to start the season and even I’m starting to give weight to the conspiracy theories that the league loves the Cowboys and is handicapping the Giants.
However, the Giants do have a nice get-right section of their schedule and it coincides with their bye week. After their Week 8 bye, the Giants have a run against the Rams, 49ers, Chiefs, Redskins and Raiders. They could easily come out of that stretch 4-1 or 5-0, which could offset any slow start they endure by playing Dallas, Denver and Seattle in three of their first seven games.
Draft Plans
Running backs used to be the bell-cows of drafts. Then over the last five or six seasons, running backs have been free-falling on draft boards to the point where everyone just began believing they could sign someone off the street to play running back.
Since the Giants drafted bust David Wilson in 2012, they haven’t drafted a running back above the fourth round since. They got Paul Perkins in the fifth round of last season, but this late-round running back strategy has still failed to give the Giants a stable running game.
While they still might not go after a running back early, I am going to be surprised if they don’t draft one within their first three picks. On top of that, they need some help on the offensive line too, so look for those two positions to be two of their first three picks potentially.
However, their first selection comes at pick 23 and help in their front seven is another plausible scenario. Obviously the Giants are set on the defensive line, but Dan Graziano has suggested they may use the pick on a linebacker. It would make since with the secondary and d-line doing well. The safe pick may be to take an offensive tackle that potentially falls to 23rd, but the upside play would be a linebacker to make the Giants defense tough to beat.
Season Outlook
We’ll obviously know more when the draft is over but the Giants are shaping up to still be a playoff team this season. They brought back Jason Pierre-Paul and the beefed up their offensive line by signing John Jerry and veteran DJ Fluker.
However the signing of Brandon Marshall makes this receiving core one of the most feared one-two duos in the league. Along with Odell Beckham Jr., Eli Manning might throw for 5000 yards this season. Even a tough schedule and an alleged bias in the league office skewing towards the Cowboys won’t stop the Giants from getting back in the playoffs.
