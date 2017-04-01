UConn WR Noel Thomas hoping for NFL chance

In each of the past two seasons, the New York Giants have had a player from UConn as part of their rookie class. In 2015, that was wide receiver Geremy Davis, a sixth-round pick. Last season, it was safety Andrew Adams, an undrafted free agent who ended up starting 13 games.
Can wide receiver Noel Thomas make it three seasons in a row? The 6-foot, 205-pound Thomas is a player who is likely on the draft bubble, a potential late-round choice or undrafted free agent. He will get a chance to show the Giants why they should give him an NFL opportunity when he works out for the team during its Local Pro Day on April 7.
“I obviously hope to get drafted,” Thomas said during a recent phone interview. “But I’m trying not to really worry about it right now. I know I’m …
