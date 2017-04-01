New York Giants 2016 NFL Draft Re-Grade By Mel Kiper

How did the New York Giants fare in Mel Kiper Jr.’s re-grade of the 2016 NFL Draft?

The New York Giants 2016 NFL Draft class started off with a major reach in many people’s opinions. Eli Apple was selected with the 10th overall pick despite being in the late-teens, early-20′s on some draft boards and mock drafts.

With their next five picks, the Giants found a lot of value and filled some holes as well. In the second round, the Giants found their new slot receiver in Sterling Shepard. Shepard had a great rookie season and should continue flourishing with Eli Manning throwing him the ball, playing inside of Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall.

Third round pick Darian Thompson was going to be the starter next to Landon Collins, but was injured early on and wasn’t able to make it back. Linebacker B.J. Goodson was selected in the fourth round and contributed right away on special teams. The Giants are hoping that he can increase his role on defense for this season.

In the fifth round, the Giants selected Paul Perkins. Perkins did not play at the start of the season, but his role increased as things rolled along and played …

