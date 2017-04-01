Mailbag: Re-visiting Rounds 1 and 2 of 2016 Draft for Giants

I am only answering one question in this week’s Big Blue View Mailbag. That is because this question is a good one that requires more than a quick one- or two-sentence response. It is what I would call the “draft do-over” question.

Joseph Lee asks (via e-mail): If you could re-do the first 2 rounds of last year’s draft, would you take Tunsil or Decker over Apple and/or Michael Thomas over Shepard?

Ed says: There are still many Giants fans who can’t/won’t let go of the idea that the New York Giants made a mistake last year by passing on offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil when they chose Eli Apple with the 10th overall pick. That’s where this debate has to start.

First, though, I need to establish my view on how I will answer the whole “do-over” question. It’s not really fair to look back a year later and say, well, I would have done “X” because Player A had a better rookie year than Player B. The only way I can really answer this is to tell you what I would have done if the choice had been mine to make during the 2016 NFL Draft.

Round 1

Giants fans know how this played out. The team’s top two draft targets for the 10th overall pick were believed to be outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and offensive tackle Jack Conklin. The Tennessee Titans traded up to No. 8 to grab Conklin, and the Chicago Bears moved up to No. 9 to get Floyd before the Giants could.

That left the Giants needing to go to Plan B, or perhaps really Plan C. They chose Eli Apple, the young Ohio State cornerback who only had two years of collegiate experience. The fan base howled. How could GM Jerry Reese get caught flat-footed like that? And why Apple? Most draft boards had Vernon Hargreaves listed ahead of Apple among cornerbacks. And Tunsil, thought to be the best offensive tackle in …