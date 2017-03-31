Report: Ben McAdoo attends Texas Tech’s Pro Day to watch QB Patrick Mahomes

When the New York Giants‘ brass attends a Pro Day, it’s a big deal, and it commands attention that the Giants’ decision makers are personally scouting quarterbacks.

Jerry Reese watched Mitchell Trubisky work out and offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan watched DeShone Kizer at Notre Dame’s Pro Day. The Giants also had scouts on hand at Miami’s Pro Day which featured QB Brad Kaaya in addition to TE David Njoku, they spoke to Jerod Evans at the Scouting Combine and have been linked to Pittsburgh’s Nathan Peterman.

