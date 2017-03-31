NFC East Notebook: Romo-watch 2017 drags on

There isn’t a whole lot going on with the New York Giants as they prepare for April’s NFL Draft, which is generally a good thing. Doing the nuts and bolts work of teambuilding shouldn’t usually create headlines. The same doesn’t ring true for the rest of the division, with tough decisions and high-drama scenarios playing out in Dallas and Washington in particular. Let’s spin the NFC East.

Is retirement Tony Romo‘s best option? | BtB There is an old saying, attributed to Bill Parcells, that once a football player starts thinking about retiring, he already is. Multiple reports indicate that Romo is clearly thinking about it. And with no real initiative being shown by any teams to acquire him, that may be easier and easier to consider. Had a team contacted the Cowboys about a possible trade earlier, that may have headed off such thoughts. But the time that is passing may be damping those competitive fires.

One month ago, yours truly predicted no team would trade for Tony Romo, despite reports the Dallas Cowboys we’re looking to strike a deal as opposed to releasing him. Giving up pieces to acquire an oft-injured, 36-year-old …