New York Giants: Team Whiffs On Chance To Sign Truesdell

Sometimes turnabout is fair play in the National Football League.

The New York Giants secured the services of tight end Rhett Ellison in free agency on March 10, 2017. Ellison was signed away from the Minnesota Vikings, where he had played for five seasons. Ellison brings the element of blocking to the position where it has been lacking for several seasons.

But the G-Men need a pass catching threat at tight end as well.

A potential fit for the team was lost to the Vikings this week. According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today on March 30,2017, free agent Nick Truesdell eschewed Big Blue for purple and gold.

