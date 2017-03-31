New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo was present at Texas Tech’s Pro Day to watch quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.

The New York Giants have to eventually plan for the future. As much as they would like for Eli Manning to play forever, it won’t happen. They need to put a plan together to start preparing for a future without Manning under center.

The Giants know that a successor for Manning will have to be found sooner or later. They thought Ryan Nassib could fill that role, but the team decided to move on from him this offseason. The quarterback room saw a bit of an overhaul for this season.

Josh Johnson, who signed with the team last September, was retained on a two-year deal. The Giants also signed free agent Geno Smith, formerly of the New York Jets. They will compete for the backup job behind Manning this season.

There have been some …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/03/31/new-york-giants-ben-mcadoo-watches-patrick-mahomes-ii-workout/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.