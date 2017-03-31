Mock Draft Tracker: OT Ryan Ramczyk clear top choice for Giants

Wisconsin offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk has emerged as the clear front runner for the New York Giants with the 23rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, at least as far as current mock draft results are concerned.
In this week’s look at our Mock Draft tracker, Ramczyk is the choice in 15 of the 55 mock drafts we have listed, 27.4 percent. No one else is even close. Miami tight end David Njoku is second, chosen in eight mock drafts.
Add the fact that Utah’s Garett Bolles was chosen five times, Alabama’s Cam Robinson four and Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp twice and offensive line was the choice in 26 of the 55 mock drafts (47.3 percent).
Tight end, with eight selections for Njoku and five for Alabama’s O.J. Howard, was next. Those 13 selections equate to 23.2 percent.
The complete list of mock drafts used is shown below.
2017 Mock Drafts
|CBS Sports (Brinson)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|3/30
|CBS Sports (Brinson)
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|3/30
|FOX Sports (Kurtenbach)
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida
|3/30
|CBS Sports (Prisco)
|Garett Bolles
|OT
|Utah
|3/30
|San Diego Union Tribune
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|Alabama
|3/30
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|3/30
|Forbes
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|3/30
|The Big Lead
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|Alabama
|3/29
|Newsday
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|Clemson
|3/29
|SI (Burke)
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|Wisconsin
|3/29
|Real GM (Risdon)
|T.J. Watt
|OLB
|Wisconsin
|3/29
|The Ringer (Kelly)
|David Njoku
|TE
|Miami
|3/28
|Draft Site
|Garett Bolles
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/31/15136264/nfl-mock-draft-tracker-ot-ryan-ramczyk-top-choice-ny-giants-david-njoku-garett-bolles-oj-howard
Tags: Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Ledbetter), Big Blue Chat Podcast: Focused on the offensive line, Big Blue View (Pflum), Big Blue View (Valentine), Big Blue View Consensus Big Board: Our take on the top 100 NFL Draft prospects, Bleacher Report (Miller), Bleacher Report (Sobleski), Bleacher Report (Traina), Broncos.com, Cam Robinson, CBS Sports (Brinson), CBS Sports (Brugler), CBS Sports (Dubin), CBS Sports (Prisco), CBS Sports (Rang), CBS Sports (Wilson), Clemson, David Njoku, Deshaun Watson, Draft Analyst (Pauline), Draft Countdown, Draft Site, Draft Tek, Draft Wire (Easterling), EDS Football, ESPN (Kiper), ESPN (McShay), Forbes, Forrest Lamp, FOX (Schrager), FOX Sports (Kurtenbach), Garett Bolles, Houston Chronicle (/McClain), Houston Chronicle (Wilson), Huddle Report, Jacksonville.com, Jaguars.com, LA Times (Farmer), MLive (Atkins), MLive (Meinke), MMQB (Kaplan), Mocking The Draft (Kadar), New York Giants, Newsday, NFL.com (Brooks), NFL.com (Casserly), NFL.com (Jeremiah), NFL.com (Reuter), NFL.com (Zierlein), NJ.com (Kratch, Njoku, O.J. Howard, OT, Pro Football Focus, QB, Ramczyk prospect profile, Real GM (Risdon), Rotoworld (Norris), Ryan Ramczyk, Salt Lake Tribune, San Diego Union Tribune, SI (Burke), Sporting News (Galko), The Big Lead, The Record (Stapleton), The Ringer (Kelly), Tight end film study, USA Today (Davis), Utah, Walter Football (Charlie), Walter Football (Walt), Wisconsin, Yahoo Sports (Edholm)