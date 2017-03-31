Giants Notebook Part II: On McAdoo’s offense, Rosas and more

Ralph Vacchiano, NFL Insider | Facebook | Twitter | Archive
One of the biggest criticisms of the Ben McAdoo offense last year – besides his play-calling – was the fact that they used “11 personnel” (three receivers, one tight end, one running back) on more than 90 percent of their plays. It led to cries that the Giants were too predictable and not nearly imaginative enough.
The Giants have leaned on that formation ever since McAdoo arrived as offensive coordinator in 2014, though not nearly as heavily as they did last year. Asked why, McAdoo said “That’s the way it shook out.”
OK, that’s a cop out because as the guy running the offense, the formations can shake out any way he wants. And the Giants did enough self-scouting to know they were using that formation a lot. The fact that they never wavered means they didn’t want to waver. Or more likely they couldn’t waver in part because of the personnel on their team.
Some of that, McAdoo conceded, was that he didn’t have a fullback – Will Johnson and Nikita Whitlock were lost in the summer. It didn’t help that the Giants’ tight ends struggled so much that using more than one of them made no sense. The simple fact is, a three-receiver set was by far the Giants’ best chance of moving the football. Sure, it left them without an extra blocker, but they never felt they had an extra one good …
