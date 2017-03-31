Giants get Ramczyk, Kaaya, and others in a five-round mock draft

The 2017 NFL Draft is officially less than a month away (three weeks, 6 days to be more precise).

While we’re keeping an eye on who mock drafters are generally selecting for the New York Giants, we don’t want to overwhelm you with reactions to all the mock drafts flooding the internet. We generally reserve those for the ones produced by those who have wide reaching access and contacts within the league (ie: Daniel Jeremiah, Mel Kiper, and the like).

But when somebody working for a major outlet puts in the time and work to produce a five-round mock draft. Well, that deserves a bit of attention. That’s just what NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter released on Thursday.

So without further ado, let’s get to it.

23rd Overall – Ryan Ramczyk (OT, Wisconsin)

55th Overall – Tanoh Kpassagnon (DE, Villanova)

87th Overall – Bucky Hodges (TE, Virginia Tech)

140th Overall – D.J. Jones (DT, Ole Miss)

167th Overall – Brad Kaaya (QB, Miami)

Raptor’s Take – Let’s start with Reuter’s explanation for his first pick, Ryan Ramczyk. About Ramczyk he says “Ereck Flowers is obviously not the answer at left tackle; Ramcyzk will be.”

I have no issues with Ramczyk as the selection â?? I think it would be a good one and let the Giants finally have continuity on the offensive line at a season-to-season level, rather than hoping for just continuity within a season. But at this point, Flowers likely IS the answer at left tackle. The team has to play the hand they’re dealt, but it isn’t without hope. Flowers showed definite growth at the start of the season, before being shredded by the Green Bay Packers‘ combination of veteran savvy and athleticism. But in that four game stretch, Flowers faced good and varied pass rushers in Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith, Cameron Jordan, and Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter. Through that stretch, Pro Football Focus had this to say …