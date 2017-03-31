Forum Post: Should or Would the Giants Trade up for QB in Rd 1

if they believed in one of them — for me that is the real question do Mahomes or Watson merit that? this is what would make Garafolo’s tweet and Dottino’s comments mean something

so my answer is no on both should and would.

5 top level QB’s could be coming out in next years draft.

i’m answering that without knowing what’s being offered and who its being offered for, but trading up in the first round likely means we are parting with atleast a 2nd rounder which is hard to swallow when talent drops to round 2 all the time.



5 top level QB’s could be coming out in next years draft. In comment 13413033 Rory said: Absolutely!!! The kid from Wash State is light years ahead of anyone in this draft.

I wouldn’t blame them for trading up. Better get it right though.



i’m answering that without knowing what’s being offered and who its being offered for, but trading up in the first round likely means we are parting with atleast a 2nd rounder which is hard to swallow when talent drops to round 2 all the time. In comment 13413037 UConn4523 said: UConn – if the Giants are more successful this year – it means they pick lower (hopefully 32nd : ) ) and will have to pay a stiffer price to trade up next year in a supposedly QB rich draft — if they believe in either of these guys – isn’t it a better move for this year?



In comment 13413037 UConn4523 said: Quote: i’m answering that without knowing what’s being offered and who its being offered for, but trading up in the first round likely means we are parting with atleast a 2nd rounder which is hard to swallow when talent drops to round 2 all the time. UConn – if the Giants are more successful this year – it means they pick lower (hopefully 32nd : ) ) and will have to pay a stiffer price to trade up next year in a supposedly QB rich draft — if they believe in either of these guys – isn’t it a better move for this year? In comment 13413046 gidiefor said: So trade up this year for a less talented prospect out of fear for having to trade up next year anyway for a better prospect? That seems like bad business to me unless they are hand down in love with someone who’s starting to fall. And if 3 or 4 QB’s are taken in the 1st round this year, that’s likely 3-4 more teams that won’t need or “waste” a pick on another 1st round QB next year.

Giants should not trade up for anyone. Trubisky is also the only QB I’d even consider at #23. The QBs are being overvalued this year, as happens every year. Will they trade up? Not likely, but possibly, if Trubisky somehow fell to the late teens. I could also see them moving up for Mahomes. Another possibility is to just stay pat and take Kizer. I still think people are underestimating the chance of the Giants taking a QB.

And trading up is the only way they could get him. But God help them if they trade up, get their man, and he turns out to be a bust.

They need all their picks at this point to stock up and make one last run w’ Eli…

Unless they blink to trade chatter in the 15-20ish range, which Reese hasn’t done in the past, I don’t they see them sacrificing the resources to make that kind of jump. I think they’ll hold at 23, with QB being a high possibility.

For a QB, but if Trubisky/Watson/Mahomes fall and he’s their top ranked player I wouldn’t be upset about one of them at 23. I think they all go top 15.

the fcuk not

If they do that.

In a week QB class, you don’t trade up for one, especially when you don’t need one this year.

it would be insane to move up to take a QB that will sit on a bench and carry a clip board for the next 3 or 4 years. The only way this is happening is if Eli has told the front office people that he’s retiring at the end of this season. He’s not retiring and the Giants are in a “win now” mode



Maybe to the top/middle of the second. I am a Mahomes fan but I would not trade up for him in the first.Maybe to the top/middle of the second. I would not be opposed to drafting Watson, Mahomes, and Trubisky at 23.

There is to much talent in this draft to give up a 2nd or 3rd for a QB now.

I could see trading up for is Howard.

There is a time to trade up to get a QB, and there is a time to forget about who your next signal caller is going to be. This is one of the times to forget about the next QB unless you want to take a flyer on a 3rd day guy, and even then I am not sold on the idea. They have a very legit shot at another Lombardi Trophy in this and probably the next couple of seasons with the QB that they have right now. They should use their picks on guys who are going to help this year and the next couple of seasons, not on Eli’s possible successor.

No way NYG use 23rd overall on a QB.

est1986 : 12:23 pm : link : reply I’m sure they would be happy for him to get picked before 23. but I doubt that happens. I think Watson and Mitchell go before 23, Mahomes and Kizer before 55. now IF Mahomes gets to around about pick 40, I can see them packaging 55th and 140th to move up and get him but that’s a big “IF”.

OL, TE and Edge rusher. I want them to take the BPA from any of those three positions Round 1. I don’t see the rationale for the Giants behind any of the top QBs in round 1. I hope the desperate teams over reach for QBs in the first round resulting in the OL, TE or DE talent falling to the Giants



Unless they blink to trade chatter in the 15-20ish range, which Reese hasn’t done in the past, I don’t they see them sacrificing the resources to make that kind of jump. I think they’ll hold at 23, with QB being a high possibility. In comment 13413059 AcesUp said: Niners and Bears are QB needy, but they may not go in that direction this year.

Eli has some sort of severe injury.

Not one worthy QB of the future. I would rather …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=551081#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.