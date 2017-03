Forum Post: Newsday Mock Draft 5.0

if they drafted a QB in the first round – a player who will sit on the bench for the next 3 or 4 years.

I want a player who will step in and play this year and hopefully, be an offensive weapon that puts some juice in the game for us. McCaffrey, Howard, Njoku, etc.

We must get back to the Super Bowl while we still have Eli at the helm and that means we need more firepower to compliment our strong defense. So please front office, don’t burn our first on a player to sit on the bench