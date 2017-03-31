Forum Post: Newsday Mock Draft 5.0

In round 1. I believe if that is how it falls, they go Njoku or Lamp.



In round 1. I believe if that is how it falls, they go Njoku or Lamp. In comment 13411493 Rjanyg said: Agreed.

if they are going QB (doubt it) and Kizer is there, I think they take Kizer before Watson. But with Njoku still there…..

agree that they would probably take Njoku in that situation, but if they do take a QB, I think it would be Mahomes, not Watson. Much bigger upside.

like Mcaffrey there.

if they drafted a QB in the first round – a player who will sit on the bench for the next 3 or 4 years. I want a player who will step in and play this year and hopefully, be an offensive weapon that puts some juice in the game for us. McCaffrey, Howard, Njoku, etc. We must get back to the Super Bowl while we still have Eli at the helm and that means we need more firepower to compliment our strong defense. So please front office, don’t burn our first on a player to sit on the bench

but, I don’t really have a problem with it as long as it’s not a reach. THey don’t need to get Eli’s replacement this year, and next year’s QB pool looks to both deeper and of better quality. I’d be surprised if they did it, especially with Bolles, Lamp and Peppers still on the board.

to like Watson on a rookie deal paired with a dominant D.



to like Watson on a rookie deal paired with a dominant D. In comment 13411551 area junc said: Watson wouldn’t step foot on the field until 2020/2021 and we don’t have the cap room to keep the current defense intact for that long. When Watson got his chance in 2021, almost the entire defense that we have will be gone and those that aren’t, will be at the end of their careers. Doesn’t make sense to burn such a valuable pick in hopes that it was a good choice for 2021. We need to help Eli get another ring now. This is not a tear down and rebuild team. It only lacks a little more firepower on the offense and the better the offense, the less time the defense stays on the field and stays fresh.

That is the ultimate remote thrower.

If it falls this way, Jabril Peppers would look really good in blue … but if Dabo says Watson is the 2nd coming of Michael Jordan, then maybe … seriously though, I don’t like the 32 interceptions, especially against mostly ACC corners, but he is a winner.

despite already having a Pro Bowl SS, find a place for GP. At QB, I prefer Kizer.

Why hard to pass on Peppers.?Yes, he’s athletic but why spend a 1st round pick on a player we would have to find s position to play him at? It’s concerning, IMO, that he didn’t play FS at Michigan.

If they feel they can coach him up you plug him in at FS. He’ll be utilized constantly in nickel/dime packages, and make more impact than Robinson will.

he would give us tremendous versatility. personally i would put him at RB,

kick and punt returner. In a pinch in case of emergency you could switch him to defense

on this, I see the Giants taking a guy who can either start at right tackle or a pass rushing DE in the 1st. Oline need may have the upper hand with contracts expiring for Pugh, Richburg and Fluker after 2017. With that in mind, Bolles or Robinson will be the pick as Ramczyk will be gone.



In comment 13411551 area junc said: Quote: to like Watson on a rookie deal paired with a dominant D. Watson wouldn’t step foot on the field until 2020/2021. In comment 13411558 mavric said: Why are you stating this as fact? He is currently signed through 2019 and if the team wants to move on (and there are already rumblings they are thinking about the future) there is a very real possibility they could cut him after the 2018 season, when he’s due a $5M roster bonus. It will all depend on his level of play. I am getting the feeling the Giants will not be overly nostalgic with Eli, as they weren’t with Tom when it was obviously time.

saturdays once my kids started playing sports. So I rarely see games and i am far from an expert in any of these players. QB does not make sense this year for the Giants unless it’s an Aaron Rodgers type who falls for pretty much known reasons. The Giants are not a complete team yet and teams need contributions from their 1st round picks. If the Giants draft a QB in 2017 and Eli plays out his contract (which only 2019 is really in doubt b/c he financially can’t really be cut before then if there was ever a reason to cut him), they get three years of the QB holding a clipboard and 2020 as the last year on his rookie deal and possibly 2021 on the 5th year option (if he pans out) Just …

