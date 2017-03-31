Forum Post: Kratch: 10 Giants thoughts after NFL owners meeting

in player development, but you can’t just blame them for pick failures, etc. There’s blame for all parties involved – might not have been a great fit as a pick, may not have accepted coaching, the scheme could have been troublesome for the player’s talents, etc.

2 seasons is too short to be sure a guy will not develop. Especially a guy with top end talent to be picked top 10 and is still only 22 like Flowers. He had some terrible plays and …

Read Original Post at

http://corner.bigblueinteractive.com/index.php?mode=2&thread=551029#new_tab



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.