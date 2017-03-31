Forum Post: Giants’ additions could fix their offensive predictability

PHOENIX — You knew what you were getting from the Giants on offense in 2016. They put three receivers on the field more often than any team in the NFL, with Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Sterling Shepard logging nearly every snap and Victor Cruz, or another wide receiver, right behind. This is called “11 personnel” — three receivers, one tight end, one running back — and the over-reliance on this package was one reason why the Giants finished 26th in the NFL in scoring and 29th in rushing offense. “Ideally you’d like to have more personnel groups, yes,” coach Ben McAdoo said this week at the NFL owners meetings. “That’s the way it shook out. Moving forward, we’ll see how it goes.” (MORE)…