Forum Post: Giants’ additions could fix their offensive predictability

|PHOENIX — You knew what you were getting from the Giants on offense in 2016. They put three receivers on the field more often than any team in the NFL, with Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Sterling Shepard logging nearly every snap and Victor Cruz, or another wide receiver, right behind.
This is called “11 personnel” — three receivers, one tight end, one running back — and the over-reliance on this package was one reason why the Giants finished 26th in the NFL in scoring and 29th in rushing offense.
“Ideally you’d like to have more personnel groups, yes,” coach Ben McAdoo said this week at the NFL owners meetings. “That’s the way it shook out. Moving forward, we’ll see how it goes.”
But they just replaced Cruz with Marshall.
The person that could benefit the most is Flowers. Having to pass protect that much is just more opportunities for pressures and sacks. Maybe they try some 2 TE sets this year and balance the run/pass mix a little.
WR is now even more of a strength than last year. Adding Ellison doesn’t make TE a strength.
They can play Ellison at FB but 3 WRs is still and even more clearly the best option (sorry for the sloppy posts)
No it doesn’t, but it certainly improves TE and running, which makes the offense less predictable.
that would certainly help matters.
career passes. Why? Doesn’t get open? Hands like Howard Cross? Or, he just doesn’t get thrown to?
Clearly, what would give the Giants the option to be less predictable in the passing game is to give Eli more time in the pocket and less predictable in the running game by being able to open holes on either side of the line, and (dare I say it?) even run around end.
start to show. Ellison will help some. I’m not expecting much from Fluker.
new players will give us more groupings, but along with the development of Adams and Perkins, we will also be better when we do use 11 personnel.
Ellison can’t play FB and TE at the same time.
We still need ANOTHER playmaking TE to unlock the offense, allowing Rhett (who isn’t scaring anyone) to move around like he did in MIN and give the D different looks.
He was stuck behind a very good pass-catching TE in Kyle Rudolph his whole career. Minnesota has also been a predominantly rushing attack offense for the whole time he has been there with AP. You add it up and it makes sense. He was a blocking TE in every sense.
