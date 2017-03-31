2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

Every year it seems a prospect emerges from obscurity to capture the imagination of the scouting community. The 2017 NFL Draft has seen it happen at several positions. Running back, edge rusher, defensive back, and tight end have all had unheralded prospects make waves throughout the process.

The New York Giants‘ need for better play from their tight ends going forward. If they miss out on one of the top tight ends in this talented class, could they look at one of the surprises? Adam Shaheen emerged from division II Ashland to be one of the major subjects of talk throughout the draft. His size and athletic ability capturing the imaginations of scouts.

But can he complete the big jump in competition?

Measurables

[embedded content]

Pros

Massive frame looks more like an undersized tackle.

Very athletic for his size.

Tenacious blocker when engaged. Latches on and doesn’t let up.

Hands catcher — regularly extends to pluck the ball out of the air, and can make catches away from his body.

Lined up all over the offensive formation.

Cons