New York Giants Open To Drafting Eli Manning’s Successor

Could the New York Giants find Eli Manning’s successor in the 2017 NFL Draft?

The New York Giants are not looking forward to it, but they know it is coming; they will eventually be playing without Eli Manning at quarterback. At 36-years old, Manning is undoubtedly nearing the end of his playing career.

Finding a franchise quarterback is not easy. That is a luxury the Giants have had with Manning; he plays every week (knock on wood). But, they will have to start putting together contingency plans when Manning does decide to hang up his cleats and retire.

The Giants traded up to select Ryan Nassib in the 2013 NFL Draft as a developmental player. That did not pan out, as Nassib hit free agency this year and the Giants did not retain him. Instead, they overhauled the quarterback depth chart.

Behind Manning, the Giants will have Josh Johnson and Geno Smith this year. Johnson was with the team last year, while Smith was with the New York Jets and tore his ACL. They will battle it out for the backup spot during the …

