New York Giants news, 3/30: DeShone Kizer another QB option for Giants?

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Here are a few Giants-related headlines to start your day.
Add DeShone Kizer to QB list
The Giants might select a quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft. They might not. The only thing that appears certain is that they are doing their due diligence in checking out the 2017 quarterback class. NJ Advance Media reports that offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan was at the recent Notre Dame Pro Day to see DeShone Kizer first hand.
GM Jerry Reese reportedly attended the North …
