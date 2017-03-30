New York Giants: Ben McAdoo Wants a Hungry Team in 2017

After missing the playoffs for a few seasons in a row, the New York Giants were able to reach the playoffs in 2016. Despite them improving, nothing is guaranteed for 2017.

Overall, it was a very good season for the New York Giants in 2016. With a rookie head coach in Ben McAdoo, the Giants were able to reach the postseason with an 11-5 record. While an 11-5 record would have been good enough to win the division in other places, the Giants were beaten out by the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

Coming into the 2017 season, the Giants will be expected to compete for a division title, and certainly make the playoffs. With a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, …

