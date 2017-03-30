Mel Kiper re-grades 2016 NFL Draft — Giants’ mark is unchanged

With the 2017 NFL Draft closing in, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper has taken a look back at his grades from 2016. When it comes to the New York Giants‘ haul in the 2016 NFL Draft, Kiper’s opinion today remains unchanged from his immediate post-draft reaction. Post-draft grade: B+ If Eli Apple realizes his potential, this looks like it’ll be a really good draft class. Apple had his moments and the talent really shows up on tape, …

Read Original Post at

http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/30/15129560/mel-kiper-2016-nfl-draft-grades-ny-giants-eli-apple-jerry-reese



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.