Giants Notebook: On Hankins, Peterson, and more

The longer Johnathan Hankins remains unsigned, the more likely it seems that he’ll return to the Giants. And if he does, credit the patient approach of GM Jerry Reese and his bosses. Because they read the market right, and played this perfectly.
They could’ve jumped to find a replacement for the 25-year-old Hankins, or tried to make him move by threatening to pull their offer. Instead they made him what a team source said they believe is a very fair, very lucrative multi-year offer before free agency began. Then they left it there on the table, convinced nobody would top it and that Hankins’ agent, Kevin Poston, would badly overplay his hand.
They were right on all counts. Poston went in to free agency hoping that Hankins would get at least as much, and maybe more than the five-year, $46.25 million deal the Giants gave Damon Harrison last spring. It appears that no one came close to that offer. Despite being a good, promising young defensive tackle, he has drawn almost no interest, according to league sources. And teams that have called were almost immediately scared away by his price.
Meanwhile, as co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch both said at the NFL owners meetings this week, their offer is still there, and they have no intention of pulling it. Except for a small leak to the NFL Network about a week ago that they wanted an answer, they have carefully avoided putting any pressure on Hankins’ camp. They haven’t lowered their offer either, even though they certainly have the leverage to do it.
In short, they haven’t embarrassed him. They haven’t burned any bridges. They are just waiting for him to decide to come home.
And if he doesn’t? Sure, the Giants would miss him. When asked about the Giants’ contingency plans, coach Ben McAdoo said “It’s still early in the process.” They …
