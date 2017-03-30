Forum Post: Running Back options

I think a lot of the RB’s we have been floating around here, “if he is available in the 4th rd,” kinda stuff, we are going to find are not going to be there.

Foreman’s 4.45 pro day yesterday is a good example. I’ve seen Perine even mocked in the 2nd, by credible sources.

The not talked about much penalty, which widened the gap between our #87, 3rd Rd, to our #140, 4th rd. pick, is going to cause a lot of “oh no, not him too”, as we await 53 picks on draft day.

That being said, I really hope the …

