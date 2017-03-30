Forum Post: If WR were BPA in round 1 yay or nay?

I know you never draft for need. But lets say pick 23 comes up and Mike Williams is the best player on the board by a mile (and trading down isn’t an option.) With our current trio of receivers and glaring needs elsewhere would you stay to the tried and true strategy or take a lesser player at a position that isn’t flush with talent.

In fact, if Mike Williams or Corey Davis were available at 23, I would rush to the podium



I remember that some people even questioned the LT pick because linebacker was the one strong position on a team that was in need almost everywhere else. If you really have a player rated higher, one who may end up being a difference maker you don’t pass on him.

Would consider it.

If there is a player the Giants have rated then yes draft him. Draft for the future not the present.

too many holes. We are stocked at WR

DRC replacement for next year or 4th CB

Oline Pugh or Depth

TE and RB

Dline DE DT and LB Edge rusher.



In comment 13409924 Anakim said: Quote: In fact, if Mike Williams or Corey Davis were available at 23, I would rush to the podium What’s the rush? What are you afraid of? In comment 13409927 Milton said: Jerry Reese fainting before he has a chance to tell everyone who he wants?

Best WR in draft. You heard it from me first

you make the pick…

So the WR would have to be the last player left in their tier to draft one.

I’m sure that wouldn’t be the case.

So if their BPA is WR…. Then he must be viewed as such a great value…..As need is low.

Look at our history and see how many play 6-8 years or even past their first deal.

If a top 10 wr drops to us you pull the trigger

I remembered that Marshall will be collecting SS pretty soon.

So…yes.

Even if it’s a bucket boy!

I think the Giants run way more 4 WR sets than last year.

yep. And it’s this thread that persuaded me. Well argued, folks!

we can’t afford to keep him. And if he’s a bust, we’ll want a top-tier receiver.

What if one of our trio goes down?

If it’s truly the best player on the board, or close, sign me up.

Very different receivers but each offers a lot.

The top 3 – Ross and especially Davis and Williams would allow Beckham a lot more play from the slot. It would almost be unfair for the secondaries in the league. 4 WR sets where you might need 7 DBs. That’d be nuts.

…his eventual replacement this year if he’s the best talent available. That said unless Williams or Davis slide a bit WR won’t be the BPA at #23.

but so will likely an OL, a LB, and a TE. Once a few players in a tier are available they then go with need within that tier. So in the likely scenario there is no way we use pick #1 on a WR.

If they are going to draft value to add to a strength in the first I would rather it be a DE given how many snaps Vernon and JPP played last year or CB/FS given DRCs age and depth at Safety. I still think OL is the favorite considering all the impending free agents but would also run to the podium if one of the top two tight ends fall.

What the Giants and many other organizations that …

