Forum Post: Greater likelihood of trade up this year? Agree with Dottino

GiantsWFAN& #8207; @giantswfan 3m3 minutes ago Said this on today’s BBKL: #Giants moves indicate they are all-in this year, so don’t be shocked if they trade up in first or second round



– ( (in the first round at least) and I fully support it for the reasons I outlined in the thread Link – ( New Window

I love the mixed signals. Hopefully the Giants can keep this up until they make their selection. I can see a trade up in the 2nd round, but not the first.

move up in round 1 for rueben foster. gerald everett in round 2 antonio garcia in round 3

I think the player they crave is Howard.

A move up in the second wouldn’t cost as much in draft pick assets so this is more likely.

It’s Howard they crave but I think they settle on Njoku if Howard is gone Donta Foreman in Rd 2 And Elis got his weapons and the offense will be ranked near the top



I think the player they crave is Howard. In comment 13410786 Eric from BBI said: Eric, I think he is a generational talent a the position. A complete TE in a world where there are very few of those. Can you elaborate why you think they crave Howard?

If there is someone they really want and that player makes it past the 16th to 18th pick, I could see the team doing something to move up a few slots. But I don’t expect a major leap that would cost a premium pick



I think the player they crave is Howard. In comment 13410786 Eric from BBI said: Yep.



If there is someone they really want and that player makes it past the 16th to 18th pick, I could see the team doing something to move up a few slots. But I don’t expect a major leap that would cost a premium pick In comment 13410809 Beer Man said: this is the scenario I was advocating for, exactly in that range. It would cost the Giants 3rd, but if somehow Howard drops to that range or Njoku is there but whispered to be taken soon, Giants should pounce.

But it depends how far they need to go up, I don’t think the Giants want to lose a 2nd or 3rd round pick. I think a forth rounder where they sit is a definite possibility. So if it’s a matter of moving up a couple of spots, yes they will do it, I don’t see them moving up 10 spots though, moving up to 18 would cost us our third, maybe we get back a 6th or 7th, that would be possible only for Howard, but I am not certain about that since the money they spent on Ellison is significant.

We’ll be drafting a solid red chip prospect at #23. There are 8 blue chip prospects in this draft imo. The odds are even if one of them slides a bit, say to #13, the cost will be enormous to move up to get in range. You’d have to forfeit this years 2nd Rounder to make that move. Bad idea. The 2nd round I could see. Especially after hitting paydirt on Landon Collins with this strategy. But it’s not a decision you make until you know if ‘you’re guy’ has slid into Day 2.

Just not the year to upgrade LT or DE, and CB and WR could wait unless a prospect slips they can’t refuse (eg, Lattimore).

QB. Usually, when teams trade up, it’s for a QB. Hope that’s not the case.

but rather a package of the rest, otherwise stand down.

sure they do crave Howard, but Reese isn’t trading into the top ten to get him, which is where he’s expected to go. The cost would be incredible. Different story if Howard somehow slips to the late teens. I’m OK if they trade up, but only if they don’t give up more than one day three pick. I also don’t agree that the Giants have an “all in” mentality, and will therefore do anything to “win now” because Eli’s “window” is closing. Reese isn’t going to sacrifice the future, and as someone else noted, Pugh, Richburg, and Fluker are all FAs next year. And even if they ultimately produce, many first round picks don’t do so as rookies. They can also get hurt like anyone else.



I think the player they crave is Howard. In comment 13410786 Eric from BBI said: i agree. the guy seems pro ready too. wouldnt mind it

The only guy I can recall off the top of my head is Winslow. I expect the quarterbacks to go earlier than is being talked about; they always move up as the draft approaches. That’s how you end up with Blaine Gabbert and Christian Ponder getting picked super high. History says that Howard won’t go top 10.

I wouldn’t have thought that but considering that it seems that there isn’t a great match at 23 I guess a trade shouldn’t be too surprising.



The only guy I can recall off the top of my head is Winslow. I expect the quarterbacks to go earlier than is being talked about; they always move up as the draft approaches. That’s how you end up with Blaine Gabbert and Christian Ponder getting picked super high. History says that Howard won’t go top 10. In comment 13410841 Go Terps said: eric ebron

the Giants moves in FA this year are consistent with the way Reese works – he plays for value I think he gets far more value drafting in the first five rounds in a deep draft than trading up with any of those picks – and given his history – especially with TE – it is a very unlikely target, value wise, to trade up for so it’s fun to talk about but I just don’t see it any draftee – even Howard, as much as the salivary glands are inspired by him, is a move for the future and not an all in now pick Picking a Manning, a QB, is an all in move for the Giants, not a TE, and there is no Manning in the draft this year

going to absolutely hate it if Reese starts burning multiple picks to move up in the first round. That’s just desperate and stupid. What is the success rate for first round picks? 50%? Just stay put, and take one of the following: Njoku.

Cunningham.

Bolles.

that’s for damn sure



the Giants moves in FA this year are consistent with the way Reese works – he plays for value I think he gets far more value drafting in the first five rounds in a deep draft than trading up with any of those picks – and given his history – especially with TE – it is a very unlikely target, value wise, to trade up for so it’s fun to talk about but I just don’t see it any draftee – even Howard, as much as the salivary glands are inspired by him, is a move for the future and not an all in now pick Picking a Manning, a QB, is an all in move for the Giants, not a TE, and there is no Manning in the draft this year In comment 13410857 gidiefor said: Agreed. I’d rather Reese take Mahomes at #23 than trade more than one day three pick to move up for Howard. And I have no interest in taking Mahomes at #23, although I think the Giants might well do so.

They have some warts but very high ceilings. I’d much rather draft them than trade up in the 1st Round.

I most likely would be very annoyed if we gave up a second this year. A third? I am sure we will have another shot as a possibly starter in the third too. Now, if we have to pull a move like we did with Shockey (going up one pick or just a couple) and not give up much then fine.

shot at a possible …

of them, is not all that terrific, why would we ever consider taking one in the first round? As to trading up, lawd no..Take whatever red chip is there

also just took Reese off the proverbial “hot seat,” so there’s no need for him to have an “all in” “win now or else” approach.



the Giants moves in FA this year are consistent with the way Reese works – he plays for value I think he gets far more value drafting in the first five rounds in a deep draft than trading up with any of those picks – and given his history – especially with TE – it is a very unlikely target, value wise, to trade up for so it’s fun to talk about but I just don’t see it any draftee – even Howard, as much as the salivary glands are inspired by him, is a move for the future and not an all in now pick Picking a Manning, a QB, is an all in move for the Giants, not a TE, and there is no Manning in the draft this year In comment 13410857 gidiefor said: Reese has an affinity for play makers over safer players. He’s demonstrated this countless times. it’s why he drafts players like David Wilson, Ramses Barden (even trading up with a rival to select him) or Jerrell Jernigan – and many more in the top few rounds of the draft. If there is a play maker in the 16 – 18/20 range I could absolutely see a trade up.

but if Foster is somehow in reach I would probably strongly consider it, otherwise I just go BPA at 23.



In comment 13410841 Go Terps said: Quote: The only guy I can recall off the top of my head is Winslow. I expect the quarterbacks to go earlier than is being talked about; they always move up as the draft approaches. That’s how you end up with Blaine Gabbert and Christian Ponder getting picked super high. History says that Howard won’t go top 10. eric ebron In comment 13410845 BleedBlue said: Vernon Davis

Not named Myles Garrett. In order to move up from 23 with giving up the third rounder you wouldnt be able to get anywhere near the top 10. Maybe you trade up to 15 tops, giving up 23 and a third.. But what player is going to fall past 15 that is worth this type of deal? A tight end? In the deepest TE class in recent memory.. Pleeaase.

yes move up and get the final piece to the passing game.

Imagine all the passes that Tye caught last year and got three yards now see Howard with the same catches and in the Redzone.

…I would have liked to see Vernon Davis play with a good QB. He’s had a pack of bums throwing it to him his entire career. Before you comment, Yes I think Alex Smith is a bum.

3rd round track record, there is literally zero scenario I shed a tear with Reese giving up a 3rd round pick for a player he covets in the 1st. 2016: Darian Thompson S

2015: Owamagbe Odighizuwa DE

2014: Jay Bromley DT

2013: Damontre Moore DE

2012: Jayron Hosley CB

2011: Jerrel Jernigan WR

2010: Chad Jones S

2009: Ramses Barden WR (trade up), Travis Beckum TE

2008: Mario Manningham WR

2007: Jay Alford DT People overrate draft picks immensely. I read the comments every year after the draft “I love our Uconn WR Geremy Davis. I think he has a chance to start” or “Greg Jones, that guy is a legit NFL linebacker. I’m excited about that pick” and it’s a lottery ticket getting one of those guys to actually pan out and start let alone excel. 3rd round isn’t much more likely. I posted the success rate from 2004 to 2014 last week, …

