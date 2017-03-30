Forum Post: Anything on Cruz?

Just curious if anyone has heard anything on Cruz? It doesn’t seem like there’s been any rumors of landing spots for him since free agency began. Obviously we had to cut him due to his contract but I’m surprised if he’s not even getting a look from teams (maybe he his and it’s just been quiet). It wasn’t like he was completely unproductive last year in his first year back.

He’s 30, he’s a multi-millionaire with a ring and options away from football.

He visited Carolina.

Around the time when camps start, he’ll be a ‘wait and see’ type if anyone gets injured. Unfortunately, I think that injury put Cruz in the same basket as Nicks, and he won’t ever be the same player again.



…as insurance. Maybe he’ll holdup to the constant CoD and contact. More likely he won’t. I wish him well but he should consider retiring.



– ( with Carolina pretty quickly after he got cut from the Giants. There is the Gettleman connection there. Link – ( New Window

down with an injury. Not with the Giants though.

a team that needs a slot receiver and didn’t solve their hole via the draft. I think he’s probably lost his quickness.



but I watched Cruz play on my team last year and I wouldn’t want him on my roster for 2017 if I was an NFL team



He’s 30, he’s a multi-millionaire with a ring and options away from football. In comment 13410281 JonC said: Cruz goes through two years of ball-busting rehab to get back to his team as soon as possible and you want to know if the desire is still there? He complains that he’s not getting the ball thrown to him and he’s called selfish and a bad teammate. The Giants are a bit more than a half away from the end of their 2011 season and playing like they didn’t much care when one electrifying play turns the game around and sets up a postseason that we’ll be re-watching for the rest of our lives. There’s no loyalty any more, not from the teams, the players or the fans.



but I watched Cruz play on my team last year and I wouldn’t want him on my roster for 2017 if I was an NFL team In comment 13410324 27 said: Ding ding. We’ll always remember Cruz for what he was a few years back. Explosive young player that came out of nowhere to have 2 of the more productive seasons we’ve ever had at WR. But the current state of Cruz is he simply can’t play at that level, as sad/mean as that is. On a pass heavy offense (#8 in the NFL in pass attempts), and as the #2 WR on the team he totaled only 39 catches. 16 of those came in the first 4 games of the season. Over the final 3/4 of the season he averaged less than 2 catches per game.

straight ahead, that is, because he was never a burner….but he rounded his cuts off, and that’s why there was no separation….. I remember, when Nicks went down, and he was moved out of the slot, he did not perform well…. With another year of healing, possibly playing in the slot rather than WR, who knows? And the big question is, does he really want it? I must be getting sentimental in my old age….let him come to camp, if he wants to for vet min, and see if he can “win” a job as backup to SS….

Just that the lack of interest on teams’ part could just as well be Cruz not being as interested. The only visit he’s had so far was with Carolina, whose GM he’s familiar with from his time with the Giants. So now you have to ask, is that for lack of effort on Cruz/his agents part, or have teams seen enough of Cruz to know that he’s a fallback option to be considered only after the draft and injuries are factored in? Only time will tell.

before considering VC. He looks done, maybe another year of recovery and workouts will bring back some of his quickness, but I don’t think teams are going to count on that.



In comment 13410324 27 said: Quote: but I watched Cruz play on my team last year and I wouldn’t want him on my roster for 2017 if I was an NFL team Ding ding. We’ll always remember Cruz for what he was a few years back. Explosive young player that came out of nowhere to have 2 of the more productive seasons we’ve ever had at WR. But the current state of Cruz is he simply can’t play at that level, as sad/mean as that is. On a pass heavy offense (#8 in the NFL in pass attempts), and as the #2 WR on the team he totaled only 39 catches. 16 of those came in the first 4 games of the season. Over the final 3/4 of the season he averaged less than 2 catches per game. In comment 13410329 ManningLobsItBurressAlone said: I still disagree with this assessment. He is a slot receiver and should be in the slot. He was never effective on the outside. But JonC has it right IMO. Is the desire there? If so, I think he can still play slot on another team effectively.



He’s 30, he’s a multi-millionaire with a ring and options away from football. In comment 13410281 JonC said: I think there’s some truth to this, no doubt. I wonder if he did have a lack of desire, it would be more due to worrying about getting hurt again as opposed to his off the field options (or a combination of both). The “pep talk” he needed to get on the field in the preseason last year always stuck with me.

it was fun. he’s set for life. thanks for everything, i’l never forget the 99 yarder vs the Jets



In comment 13410281 JonC said: Quote: He’s 30, he’s a multi-millionaire with a ring and options away from football. I think there’s some truth to this, no doubt. I wonder if he did have a lack of desire, it would be more due to worrying about getting hurt again as opposed to his off the field options (or a combination of both). The “pep talk” he needed to get on the field in the preseason last year always stuck with me. In comment 13410362 Danny Kanell said: There was a different energy to him during interviews, to my eye. At the time, I figured it was joy and relief to get back on the field. But, as the season wore on he disappeared far too often … was it he’s no longer the same player or was it a degree of surrender.

example of us giving way too much PT to a guy who shouldnt be in the NFL, a la Randle, Kuhn, Andre Williams etc. and now we are doing the same thing keeping Flowers at LT. We probably should’ve cut him in camp like we wanted too. King deserved to play over him.

but his days as a star player are most likely gone. He doesnt bring value to a team as the 4th or 5th WR since he doesnt play STs. He’ll get a shot but Cruz never had great hands and his legs were what made him special. If you look back, a lot of his catches were double clutch and he had a lot of drops. Loved Cruz but he is a guy who should retire for health reasons. He made some decent money and can move into a career in broadcasting or something else.

On the Kay Show said Cruz wouldn’t play unless it was with a team in a market where he could expand his own brand. As soon as he said it, it seemed although he knew he probably said too much being him and Cruz are friends. Kay and Legreca pushed him saying “if Cruz loves the game he would sign anywhere…” To which Peter then started to side with after he was back tracking from his original statement. I think at this point Cruz is looking to sign with a team in a big market I.e. The Jets, Chargers, Rams or he finds himself on TV somewhere.



In comment 13410362 Danny Kanell said: Quote: In comment 13410281 JonC said: There was a different energy to him during interviews, to my eye. At the time, I figured it was joy and relief to get back on the field. But, as the season wore on he disappeared far too often … was it he’s no longer the same player or was it a degree of surrender. In comment 13410368 JonC said: Or was it from running the same two routes all year that never really suited his strengths? I don’t argue that he’s likely lost some physically but many of his greatest plays …

