Forum Post: Anything on Cruz?

In comment 13410324 27 said: Quote: but I watched Cruz play on my team last year and I wouldn’t want him on my roster for 2017 if I was an NFL team Ding ding. We’ll always remember Cruz for what he was a few years back. Explosive young player that came out of nowhere to have 2 of the more productive seasons we’ve ever had at WR. But the current state of Cruz is he simply can’t play at that level, as sad/mean as that is. On a pass heavy offense (#8 in the NFL in pass attempts), and as the #2 WR on the team he totaled only 39 catches. 16 of those came in the first 4 games of the season. Over the final 3/4 of the season he averaged less than 2 catches per game.