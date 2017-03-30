Ben McAdoo: “I always want to be honest with myself”

Can Ben McAdoo be a better head in 2017 than he was as a rookie in that job in 2016? He certainly hopes so.
“I’m my biggest critic. When I look in the mirror I always want to be honest with myself. I have the assistants evaluate me, I have the coordinators evaluate me and I ask the players on the exit interviews how I can get better,” McAdoo said during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Tom Pelissero.
“We have a list right now of 100 things we can do a little bit better just in the offseason program. We’re going to start to put those into motion coming up here on …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/30/15123962/ny-giants-news-ben-mcadoo-sirius-xm-nfl-radio-brandon-marshall-jpp
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: Brandon Marshall, Giants, Jason Pierre-Paul, Marshall, Odell Beckham Jr., Super Bowl