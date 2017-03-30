Ben McAdoo: “I always want to be honest with myself”

Can Ben McAdoo be a better head in 2017 than he was as a rookie in that job in 2016? He certainly hopes so.

“I’m my biggest critic. When I look in the mirror I always want to be honest with myself. I have the assistants evaluate me, I have the coordinators evaluate me and I ask the players on the exit interviews how I can get better,” McAdoo said during an appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio with Alex Marvez and Tom Pelissero.

“We have a list right now of 100 things we can do a little bit better just in the offseason program. We’re going to start to put those into motion coming up here on …