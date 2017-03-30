The New York Giants need better play from their tight end position. They started upgrading it in free agency by signing blocking tight end Keith Ellison from the Minnesota Vikings. However, they still need more production from the position.
As it so happens, the 2017 draft class features one of the, if not the, most talented group of tight ends in recent memory. There are athletic and talented tight ends to fill nearly any need in any scheme. While O.J. Howard and David Njoku take the headlines at the top of the class, it is deep and very good options should be found on the second day of the draft.
One of them could be Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett.
Measurables
Pros
- Prototypical size and build for an NFL tight end.
- Solid athlete who can present a size or speed mismatch with almost any player tasked with covering him.
- Plays in line, in the slot, as a wide receiver, and out of the backfield.
- Shows the speed to stretch the …
Read Original Post at
http://www.bigblueview.com/2017/3/30/15120566/2017-nfl-draft-prospect-profile-jordan-leggett-te-clemson-ny-giants-news-rumors-scouting-report
Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.Tags: David Njoku, Jordan Leggett, Keith Ellison, Leggett, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, O.J. Howard