2017 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Jordan Leggett, TE, Clemson

The New York Giants need better play from their tight end position. They started upgrading it in free agency by signing blocking tight end Keith Ellison from the Minnesota Vikings. However, they still need more production from the position.

As it so happens, the 2017 draft class features one of the, if not the, most talented group of tight ends in recent memory. There are athletic and talented tight ends to fill nearly any need in any scheme. While O.J. Howard and David Njoku take the headlines at the top of the class, it is deep and very good options should be found on the second day of the draft.

One of them could be Clemson tight end Jordan Leggett.

Measurables

[embedded content]

Pros