2017 NFL Draft: 10 for 23 – the nightmare scenario

We are in the midst of March Madness, and it’s easy to understand how things rarely go according to plan. Need proof? Just look at the thousands of well-researched and reasoned NCAA tournament brackets that have been busted over the last week or so.

But somehow when we come to the NFL Draft, the idea of being at the mercy of chaos is just a bit more foreign. However, the draft rarely shakes out as general managers, and certainly nobody out here, predict it will.

So what happens if everything goes sideways and the Giants‘ (likely) top targets are off the board when the 23rd pick rolls around?

In this case, let’s say Ryan Ramczyk, Garett Bolles, Cam Robinson, O.J. Howard, David Njoku, Haason Reddick, Derek Barnett, and Christian McCaffrey have all already been selected. In that case, who could the Giants consider drafting with the 23rd overall pick?

A Quarterback - I’m getting this one out of the way first, and separating it a bit from the other nine options for a reason. That reason being, I have no clue which of the quarterbacks could be in consideration. Each of the top three quarterbacks â?? DeShaun Watson, DeShone Kizer, and Mitchell Trubisky — have enough strengths that a truly QB-needy team could select them highly. They all also have enough warts to for one of them to fall. In this scenario, with eight prospects who could (should) be in the vicinity of the Giants’ pick rising out of consideration, eight other prospects must fall.

We know that the Giants are preparing for life after Eli Manning, while at the same time gearing up for a run to get Eli’s Thanksgiving table swag back. For a while its seemed that the odds are good that the Giants would take a developmental quarterback later in the draft, while using their higher picks on player who should be able to help this year. However, there have also been some rumblings that they could take a quarterback highly if the right one fell. After all, GM Jerry Reese was on hand to watch Mitchell Trubisky at North Carolina’s pro day, and OC Mike Sullivan went to Notre Dame’s pro day to watch DeShone Kizer.

Of course, that could all be a smokescreen designed to puff up the QB class and entice a team into trading up for one, in exchange for more picks in this deeply talented class. Either way, there’s a non-zero chance that a quarterback could be taken 23rd overall.