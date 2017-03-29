New York Giants news, 3/29: McAdoo changes tune on boat trip

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo said on Tuesday that players “need to say, ‘No,’ to some of the things out there.” That, obviously, can be taken as a shot across the bow of the Miami boat trip taken by Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and other Giants wide receivers before last season’s playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.
“When we’re not in the building we need to do a better job of saying, ‘No,’ to some other things and making sure everything we’re doing is aligned with our goal,’ McAdoo said. “…
