New York Giants: Could Geno Smith Be Eli Manning’s Successor

The New York Giants shook up the quarterback room this offseason. For the past three seasons, Ryan Nassib had been the backup to Eli Manning. This season the Giants are going in a different direction.

Josh Johnson, who was signed last September, was brought back on a two-year deal. Joining him will be former New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith. The two will battle it out during the offseason to be the backup behind Manning.

Right now, Johnson probably has the upper hand. He has a leg up in experience, as he knows the playbook from being in the system for a season. Smtih is also recovering from ACL surgery; he had to pass a physical for the Giants to sign him, but Johnson is healthy.

The backup quarterback spot isn’t usually one that garners much attention. But, for the Giants, it will become important. With Manning in the twilight of his career, the Giants need to begin planning …

Read Original Post at

http://empirewritesback.com/2017/03/29/new-york-giants-geno-smith-eli-mannings-successor/



Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team. This article is originally posted at another site not affiliated with Sports Media 101. The portion of the article posted here is to provide a sample of the content available at the linked site. Please click the link to read the full article. Sports Media 101 does not claim any ownership to the content and all rights are retained by the original copyright owner.