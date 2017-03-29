New York Giants Believe Geno Smith Could Be Eli Manning’s Successor

The New York Giants will need to find Eli Manning’s heir apparent sooner than most would like to admit. Could Geno Smith be the answer?

The New York Giants are approaching a turning point that will redefine the organization. Eli Manning has been the NFL’s resident iron man for upwards of a decade, but his career is much closer to the end than most would like to admit.

Though the signing of embattled quarterback Geno Smith was a seemingly inconsequential decision, the Giants have high expectations for the new addition.

New York signed Smith to a one-year contract that carries a cap hit of just under $1.1 million. It’s something of a prove-it deal for Smith, who underwhelmed during his first four NFL seasons with the New York Jets.

According to Jordan Raanan and Mike Reiss of ESPN, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo believes that Smith could capitalize on this opportunity and …

